Demonstrators march to protest against a toughening Myanmar public assembly law in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 5, 2018. About 200 demonstrators marched against the government's plans to amend the Peaceful Assembly and Peaceful Procession Law, a law governing public protests in a manner making it easier to charge protesters with crimes while increasing the penalties for violations. The portrait seen in the background is Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi who led the civilian government proposed adding a clause that is punishable by a maximum three years imprisonment or fines. The placards read: "Stop amending the Peaceful Assembly and Peaceful Procession Law to the unfair law."
Nation & World

Holocaust Museum revokes Suu Kyi's human rights award

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 11:06 AM

WASHINGTON

The United States Holocaust Museum is revoking a major human rights award given to Aung San Suu Kyi (ahng sahn soo chee), Myanmar's civilian leader.

The museum announced Wednesday that the Elie Wiesel (EL'-ee vee-ZEHL') Award given to Suu Kyi in 2012 would be rescinded. Museum officials cited her refusal to condemn the mass killings of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya (ROH'-hihn-jah) minority.

Suu Kyi was a Mandela-like figure in Myanmar who spent years under house arrest for opposing the country's military dictatorship. She became an international rallying point and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. Her party won a landslide victory in 2015 and she became state counsellor.

But Suu Kyi's international reputation has plummeted over the Rohingya massacres and she has been criticized as an apologist for the purges.

