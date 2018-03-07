Holocaust Museum revokes Suu Kyi's human rights award

Demonstrators march to protest against a toughening Myanmar public assembly law in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 5, 2018. About 200 demonstrators marched against the government's plans to amend the Peaceful Assembly and Peaceful Procession Law, a law governing public protests in a manner making it easier to charge protesters with crimes while increasing the penalties for violations. The portrait seen in the background is Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi who led the civilian government proposed adding a clause that is punishable by a maximum three years imprisonment or fines. The placards read: "Stop amending the Peaceful Assembly and Peaceful Procession Law to the unfair law." Thein Zaw AP Photo