No police search at home of man who shot self by White House

ADDS FIRST NAME - The bedroom of White House gunman, Cameron Ross Burgess, is seen with empty gun case on bed, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. Four days after he fatally shot himself outside the White House, Burgess' apartment sat untouched by investigators on Tuesday. His roommates had not been questioned by police and didn't even know that he had died. Jason Dearen AP Photo