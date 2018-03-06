The Latest: Gov. Bryant seen as unlikely to go to Senate

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., returns to the Capitol for a vote in Washington. Cochran tells The Associated Press he will resign April 1 because of health problems. The 80-year-old has had Cochran stayed home for a month last fall with urinary tract infections, returning to Washington in October to give Republicans the majority they needed to pass a budget plan. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo