US Embassy in Turkey to resume service after security threat

Turkish security members check the ID of a man as they stand outside the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, March 5, 2018. Turkish police detained four Islamic State suspects as part of an investigation into a possible attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the country's state-run news agency reported on Monday. The U.S. Embassy was closed on Monday over an unspecified security threat. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo