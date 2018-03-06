Turkish security members check the ID of a man as they stand outside the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, March 5, 2018. Turkish police detained four Islamic State suspects as part of an investigation into a possible attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the country's state-run news agency reported on Monday. The U.S. Embassy was closed on Monday over an unspecified security threat.
Turkish security members check the ID of a man as they stand outside the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, March 5, 2018. Turkish police detained four Islamic State suspects as part of an investigation into a possible attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the country's state-run news agency reported on Monday. The U.S. Embassy was closed on Monday over an unspecified security threat. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo
US Embassy in Turkey to resume service after security threat

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 11:09 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey says it is preparing to resume regular services after a security threat forced it to close for a day.

The embassy in Ankara was closed on Monday as police in the Turkish Black Sea coastal city of Samsun detained four Islamic State suspects while investigating a possible attack plot involving the American facility.

Only limited services were provided on Tuesday, but spokesman David Gainer says the embassy "will be operating as normal" on Wednesday.

Police had stepped up security, searching pedestrians before allowing them to enter the street where the U.S. Embassy and other buildings are located.

In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in front of the embassy, killing himself and a Turkish guard.

