Sanders' stepdaughter on ballot for mayor of Vermont city

Voters are deciding whether to elect U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where Sanders got his political start.
Carina Driscoll is a former state legislator, school commissioner and city council member. She's running for Burlington mayor against Democratic incumbent Miro Weinberger and fellow independent Infinite Culcleasure.
Driscoll says the city under Weinberger has catered to private investment rather than advocate for residents' vision of the municipality.
Weinberger says voters have had the ultimate say in most major initiatives.
Voters in Burlington and other Vermont communities will decide on local candidates and issues during their Town Meeting Day gatherings. It's an annual tradition, typically on the first Tuesday in March.
Sanders' son, Levi Sanders, has announced he's running for a U.S. House seat representing New Hampshire.
