FILE - In this July 21, 2015 photo, officers lead Radoslaw Czerkawski into court for sentencing in Dedham, Mass., after he was convicted of larceny. The trial of Czerkawski, a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized, is scheduled Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

Nation & World

Trial of man accused of severely abusing puppy set to start

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 11:03 PM

DEDHAM, Mass.

The trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is scheduled to get underway.

Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski's (RAD'-oh-slaw zehr-KAW'-skeez) trial on animal cruelty charges is expected to begin Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

The year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.

Czerkawski has suggested that kids he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse.

His trial was initially set for last July, but was delayed by a prosecutor's emergency eye surgery and Czerkawski's own health problems.

