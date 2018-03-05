US aides: Venezuela opens backchannel over jailed American

FILE - In this July 30, 2016, file photo, Laurie Holt, the mother of Joshua Holt, an American jailed in Venezuela, cries during a rally at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. A secret backchannel has opened up in 2018, between normally hostile Venezuelan and U.S. officials to discuss the possible release of Joshua Holt, jailed for more than 20 months in the volatile South American nation, multiple congressional sources have told the AP. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo