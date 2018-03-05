South Korean governor resigns following rape accusation

In this Dec. 18, 2017 photo, Ahn Hee-jung, governor of South Chungcheong Province, speaks during a press conference in Hongseong, South Korea. Ahn announced his resignation early Tuesday, March 6, 2018 on Facebook just hours after his secretary said in a live television interview that Ahn had raped her several times since June. The provincial government confirmed by midday his resignation had been accepted. Newsis via AP You Hyo-sang