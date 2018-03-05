Dems head into primaries with a bumper crop of candidates

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, left, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Two years ago, just one Texas Democrat volunteered to run against Culberson in a metro Houston congressional district. This year, not even that failed Democrat’s double-digit loss could scare seven Democrats away from jumping in the race. As primary season opens in Texas on Tuesday, Democrats across the country are enjoying a bumper crop of candidates. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo