Mexican writers, intellectuals demand end to political probe

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, then Mexican House of Deputies President Ricardo Anaya, left, and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, attend a signing ceremony enactment of political reforms at Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City. A group of influential Mexican intellectuals and writers have penned an open letter on Sunday, March 4, 2018, to President Enrique Pena Nieto, asking him to either bring charges or drop what is widely seen as a politicized investigation of opposition presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo