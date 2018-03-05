Needs of birds, wants of drivers collide on unspoiled beach

In this Feb. 27, 2018 photo, George Foreman speaks at a meeting in Brigantine, N.J., against New Jersey's plan to protect shorebirds by regulating driving on a section of beach. New Jersey’s plan to protect threatened shorebirds by taking control of who can drive on a stretch of pristine beach has ruffled some feathers in a town accustomed to motoring across the sand. The state Department of Environmental Protection has begun issuing permits allowing vehicles to drive on the northernmost beaches of Brigantine, a popular coastal town just north of Atlantic City. Wayne Parry AP Photo