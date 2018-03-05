Aide turns state witness as Israeli PM visits Washington

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Nir Hefetz, a longtime media adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family, arrives to a Magistrate court in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israeli media say a third confidant of Netanyahu agreed to turn state witness and testify against the prime minister, who faces a wave of corruption allegations. Various outlets say Hefetz agreed Monday, March 5, 2018 to testify in return for a more lenient punishment. Ariel Schalit, File AP Photo