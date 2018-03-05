Pragmatic candidate livens up Venezuela's presidential race

In this Friday, March 2, 2018 photo, Henri Falcon, a former governor and former aide to the late President Hugo Chavez, speaks to the press after signing a document that states electoral guarantees for the upcoming presidential election at the National Electoral Council in Caracas, Venezuela. A boycott of the race by Venezuela’s biggest opposition parties means that Falcon is by far the most prominent option on the ballot for those who want to unseat socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo