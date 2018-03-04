West Virginia: Waiting game, video games as teachers strike

As a strike by West Virginia teachers drags on, students are playing a waiting game — and video games — while trying to find enough activities to keep themselves busy.
The statewide strike that began Feb. 22 enters a new week Monday with no resolution in sight.
Teachers are protesting salaries that are among the lowest in the nation and rising health care costs. And a legislative committee is preparing to address how to reconcile separate teacher pay raise bills.
Charleston fifth grader Kelsie Hodges has taken some extra skating lessons with her mother at a South Charleston ice arena.
Meanwhile, teachers are talking of finding other ways to supplement their income as the dispute drags on.
