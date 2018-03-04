Investigation: Drug enhanced Wiggins performance in Tour win

FILE - In this Sunday, July 22, 2012 file photo, Bradley Wiggins, winner of the 2012 Tour de France cycling race, stands on the podium in Paris, France. A British parliamentary committee says in a doping investigation report that Bradley Wiggins used a banned powerful corticosteroid to enhance his performance and not for medical reasons while winning the Tour de France in 2012. The report accuses Team Sky of crossing an “ethical line” after preaching zero tolerance. Team Sky criticized “the anonymous and potentially malicious claim” by members of parliament. Laurent Cipriani, File AP Photo