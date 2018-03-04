Greek Orthodox priests lead a march to the Greek parliament following a rally opposing the release of new school books for religious studies, in Athens, Sunday March 4, 2018. About 2,000 people, including many Greek Orthodox priests and bishops, gathered in central Athens Sunday and marched to the Greek parliament in protest against new school books they claim endanger faith in Orthodox Christianity, Greece's official religion.
Greek Orthodox priests lead a march to the Greek parliament following a rally opposing the release of new school books for religious studies, in Athens, Sunday March 4, 2018. About 2,000 people, including many Greek Orthodox priests and bishops, gathered in central Athens Sunday and marched to the Greek parliament in protest against new school books they claim endanger faith in Orthodox Christianity, Greece's official religion. Yorgos Karahalis AP Photo
Greek Orthodox priests lead a march to the Greek parliament following a rally opposing the release of new school books for religious studies, in Athens, Sunday March 4, 2018. About 2,000 people, including many Greek Orthodox priests and bishops, gathered in central Athens Sunday and marched to the Greek parliament in protest against new school books they claim endanger faith in Orthodox Christianity, Greece's official religion. Yorgos Karahalis AP Photo

Nation & World

Greek protesters attack new religious instruction textbooks.

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 05:43 PM

ATHENS

About 2,000 people have marched to the Greek parliament to protest new school books they claim endanger faith in Orthodox Christianity, Greece's official religion.

The protesters on Sunday included many Greek Orthodox priests and bishops. Some participants at the Athens event held banners that denounced the book authors as traitors to the country or read, "No to ecumenical religion."

They delivered a petition to parliament before disbanding peacefully.

Religious instruction is taught in each of the 12 grades that make up Greece's primary and secondary education systems.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new textbooks, especially for the upper classes, devote more space to other Christian denominations and other religions that received mostly a cursory and rather negative treatment in past texts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite

View More Video