FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file photo, Parry Casto, a fifth grade teacher at the Explorer Academy in Huntington, W.Va., dressed in an Uncle Sam costume leads hundreds of teachers in chants outside the state Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va The strike rolled into its second weekend with the state Senate planning to meet Saturday, March 3 after declining to take a vote on whether the teachers will get the 5 percent pay raise negotiated by Gov. Jim Justice and union leaders. John Raby AP Photo

West Virginia teachers: No raise? No school; strike goes on

By MICHAEL VIRTANEN Associated Press

March 03, 2018 09:48 PM

West Virginia teachers say they aren't going to return to the classroom until lawmakers approve the 5 percent raise they negotiated with the governor.

The three unions representing the educators announced their decision Saturday after the Senate voted to lower the raise to 4 percent.

With their vote Saturday evening, the Republican-controlled chamber bucked teachers, Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-controlled House, which approved the 5 percent raise on Wednesday. The two bills will now have to be reconciled. It was unclear how soon that process would begin.

Republican Sen. Greg Boso of Nicholas introduced the change, which he said would cost $17 million less than the 5 percent raise.

The Senate's vote came as the teachers' strike rolled into its second weekend.

