The Latest: Al-Qaida-linked group claims Burkina Faso attack

CORRECTING DATE TO MARCH 3 - Security forces outside the General Staff of the Armed Forces building in central Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Saturday March 3, 2018. The markets returned to near normal Saturday, after Islamic extremists struck the French Embassy and army headquarters Friday in simultaneous attacks of gunfire and explosives, killing eight people and wounding more than 80 others. Ludivine Laniepce AP Photo