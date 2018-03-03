Vulnerable lawmakers answer a noisy gun debate with silence

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., asks a question of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The silent majority may stop Congress from doing anything to address gun violence. They include most Republicans and some vulnerable Democrats who would rather avoid the gun debate altogether than risk drawing unwanted attention from the NRA on the right or the growing movement of gun control advocates on the left. The elected officials ran from the gun debate in recent days, and when forced to talk about the issue, offered only murky answers that left unclear their positions on key proposals. Susan Walsh AP Photo