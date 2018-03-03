In this September 2016 photo, David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Robinson who has spent nearly two decades in prison for murder could soon be free, after a recent ruling tossing out his conviction.
Man convicted of murder hopeful ruling leads to freedom

By JIM SALTER Associated Press

March 03, 2018 09:14 AM

ST. LOUIS

A Missouri inmate is waiting for the state's highest court to decide whether he'll be released from prison after a judge said his murder conviction should be thrown out.

David Robinson has been in prison for 16 years in the 2000 killing of a woman in his Missouri hometown of Sikeston. No physical evidence tied him to the crime and two witnesses have since recanted. Another man also confessed.

Judge Darrell Massey was appointed as a special master to review the case after an investigation by the Southeast Missourian newspaper that cited significant flaws in the case. Massey found "clear and convincing evidence" that Robinson "is actually innocent of that crime."

It's not clear when the Supreme Court will rule.

