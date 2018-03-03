FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In the foreground from left are White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Under the best of circumstances, brokering a Mideast peace deal is the holy grail of diplomacy. But as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes to Washington, the circumstances today are far from ideal.
New headaches for Trump's Mideast hopes as Netanyahu visits

By MATTHEW LEE and JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

March 03, 2018 07:21 AM

WASHINGTON

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo) is coming to Washington, and there's a host of reasons that prospects for Mideast peace are more tenuous than usual.

President Donald Trump's Mideast point man, Jared Kushner, is in the middle of a political firestorm. His plan remains a mystery and the Palestinians aren't even speaking to the White House.

If that weren't enough, Netanyahu and Trump are both distracted by mushrooming legal investigations at home.

It's all contributing to an intensified pessimism about prospects for a Trump-brokered initiative.

Kushner and a small team have spent the past year preparing a much-awaited blueprint for peace, but no details have emerged. That's led many in the region to wonder whether the vaunted plan will ever come out.

