Global school security measures vary, but no arming teachers

In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, a police car drives by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as students returned to class for the first time since a former student opened fire there with an assault weapon. The United States is in the midst of a national debate over school security after the mass shooting at a Florida school. To President Donald Trump and gun supporters, the solution is to put more guns in the hands of trained school staff _ including teachers _ to “play defense” against a rampaging gunman. The rest of the world has different strategies to deal with violence around schools. But the U.S. appears to be the only place in the world that wants to arm teachers to the degree the president wants. Terry Renna AP Photo