It's clear Trump is hazy in outlining gun measure priorities

President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, during a meeting with members of congress to discuss school and community safety. With the president from left, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas,, the president, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo