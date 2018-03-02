Spanish government scorns latest Catalan independence moves

A Yellow ribbon in support of Catalonian politicians who have been jailed on charges of sedition is displayed before a parliamentary session in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Separatist parties in Catalonia's regional parliament are continuing to defy the Spanish government, insisting that fugitive Catalan ex-president Carles Puigdemont is their legitimate leader despite a ruling by Spain's Constitutional Court that he can't take office. Manu Fernandez AP Photo