South Korea's Moon plans to send envoy to North Korea soon

In this March 1, 2018, photo, a conservative activist with a card showing a portrait of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, attends a ceremony to celebrate the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul, South Korea. Moon plans to send a special envoy to North Korea soon to set up more meaningful dialogue between the rivals that Seoul hopes will eventually include discussions over disarming the North of nuclear weapons. The signs read: " Constitutional reform plot." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo