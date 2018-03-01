Egypt's leader: Defaming security forces is 'high treason'

In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 photo, provided by Egypt's state news agency MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, third left, attends the inauguration of the East Suez Canal Counter-Terrorism command, in Sinai, Egypt. Egypt's chief prosecutor on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 reminded his staff to closely monitor the media and start legal action against any outlet that disrupts security or hurts national interests, according to a statement issued by his office. MENA via AP)