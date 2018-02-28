Jailed Instagram model wants to trade secrets for freedom

A police officer escorts Anastasia Vashukevich from a detention center in Pattaya, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, after she was arrested Sunday in the Thai resort city of Pattaya while giving sex lessons to Russian tourists. Vashukevich told The Associated Press from a police van Wednesday that she fears for her life, and wants to exchange information on alleged Russian ties to U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign for her own personal safety. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo