Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. In an unprecedented warning this weekend, Schaaf alerted residents of large-scale raids by ICE agents in the San Francisco Bay Area within 24 hours. Major arrests have not materialized, but Schaaf's message comes after months of criticism following her administration's decision to allow Oakland police to work with ICE agents on a raid, violating city policies. Bay Area News Group via AP Randy Vazquez