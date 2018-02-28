Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks at Vaux Big Picture High School in Philadelphia. A Department of Housing and Urban Development employee said Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, that she was demoted after she refused to comply with a request from the acting agency head that she "find money" to bankroll a costly remodeling of future HUD Secretary Ben Carson's office. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo