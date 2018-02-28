No civilians exit Syria rebel-held region on day 2 of pause

This photo posted Sunday, Feb 25, 2018, by the Syrian insurgent group Army of Islam, shows a fighter with the Army of Islam rebel group firing artillery during clashes with government forces in the southern province of Daraa, Syria. Many of the fighters entrenched in the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta are originally from the area and move around using an elaborate network of underground tunnels, giving them an advantage against President Bashar Assad's forces and their allies. Arabic reads, "Targeting Assad's militias in the city of Daraa, part of the Anger Campaign for Ghouta." Army of Islam, via AP)