In this Feb. 13, 2018 photo, Haran Vijayanathan, executive director of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention in Toronto, speaks at a vigil for the victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur in Toronto, Canada. Vijayanathan, who helped host the candlelight vigil for the victims, believes police didn't step up their investigation until Andrew Kinsman, a prominent white man in Toronto's gay community, went missing. Most of the other alleged victims are South Asian or Middle Eastern.
Nation & World

Toronto chief comments on serial killer angers community

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 06:50 PM

TORONTO

Community leaders say a suggestion by Toronto's police chief that an alleged serial killer would have been arrested sooner if the public had been more cooperative with investigators has angered LGBTQ residents and could worsen already strained relations.

Chief Mark Saunders told the Globe and Mail that "nobody" came to officers with information in 2012 when police launched a special task force to investigate three missing men from the city's gay village.

Police didn't arrest landscaper Bruce McArthur until this year. He's since charged him with six counts of first-degree murder.

Haran Vijayanathan, executive director of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention advocacy group, says Saunders should retract the comments.

Toronto city Councilor Kristyn Wong-Tam says she was shocked by the comments and called them inaccurate. Her district includes Toronto's Gay Village.

