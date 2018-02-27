Toronto chief comments on serial killer angers community

In this Feb. 13, 2018 photo, Haran Vijayanathan, executive director of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention in Toronto, speaks at a vigil for the victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur in Toronto, Canada. Vijayanathan, who helped host the candlelight vigil for the victims, believes police didn't step up their investigation until Andrew Kinsman, a prominent white man in Toronto's gay community, went missing. Most of the other alleged victims are South Asian or Middle Eastern. Rob Gillies AP Photo