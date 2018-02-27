Suit challenges sheriff's attempt to hold immigrants

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2014 file photo, Bill Elder is sworn in as interim sheriff of El Paso County by Judge Gilbert Martinez at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Colorado American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, filed a lawsuit contending a Sheriff's department is improperly holding people in the country illegally on behalf of federal authorities in what is believed to be the first legal challenge to a Trump administration effort to work around court rulings limiting how it can work with local jails to enforce immigration laws. The complaint in Colorado District Court alleges that El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder "holds prisoners in custody for days, weeks and even months after state law requires their release." Colorado Springs Gazette via AP, File Jerilee Bennett