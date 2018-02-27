Armed police officers open school gates in response to government's latest moves to improve school security, as students wait to leave school, in Damaturu, Nigeria, Monday Feb.26, 2018. On Monday, some students stayed away from the school in northern Nigeria where Boko Haram extremists seized 110 girls in a raid a week ago, as the Nigerian government struggles to respond to the latest mass abduction of schoolgirls.
Armed police officers open school gates in response to government's latest moves to improve school security, as students wait to leave school, in Damaturu, Nigeria, Monday Feb.26, 2018. On Monday, some students stayed away from the school in northern Nigeria where Boko Haram extremists seized 110 girls in a raid a week ago, as the Nigerian government struggles to respond to the latest mass abduction of schoolgirls. AP Photo)
Armed police officers open school gates in response to government's latest moves to improve school security, as students wait to leave school, in Damaturu, Nigeria, Monday Feb.26, 2018. On Monday, some students stayed away from the school in northern Nigeria where Boko Haram extremists seized 110 girls in a raid a week ago, as the Nigerian government struggles to respond to the latest mass abduction of schoolgirls. AP Photo)

Nation & World

Nigeria sets up probe into girls' school attack, abductions

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 06:44 PM

LAGOS, Nigeria

Nigeria's government said Tuesday it has set up a panel to investigate the abduction of 110 girls from their school last week by suspected members of the extremist Boko Haram group.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed said a major-general will head the panel of Nigerian security agencies that will examine what security was in place at the school and in its northern town, Dapchi in Yobe State, before the attack.

The military had withdrawn from Dapchi weeks before the Feb. 19 attack, saying its troops were needed elsewhere and claiming that security was handed over to police.

Police deny that, saying the military never entrusted security to it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nigeria said the girls missing from the Government Girls Science and Technical College range from 11 to 19.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "the immediate and unconditional release of all missing girls and for their safe return to their families," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The U.N. chief urged Nigerian authorities to swiftly bring those responsible for their abduction to justice, Dujarric said, and he reiterated the U.N.'s support to Nigeria and countries in the region in their fight against terrorism.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch as a Florida sheriff's deputy and K9 split up to catch suspects

View More Video