In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is shown during a meeting in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Shane Bouvet, in Washington. Hicks is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation.
In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is shown during a meeting in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Shane Bouvet, in Washington. Hicks is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation. Evan Vucci AP Photo
In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is shown during a meeting in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Shane Bouvet, in Washington. Hicks is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Nation & World

Hope Hicks to appear before House panel in Russia probe

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

February 27, 2018 07:08 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation.

That's according to a person familiar with the panel's investigation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

Hicks is a key eyewitness to Trump's actions over the past several years. She was his spokeswoman during the 2016 presidential campaign and is White House communications director.

It's unclear how much Hicks will tell the committee. Others who have worked at the White House have refused to answer questions, citing limits on what they can say. The panel is investigating contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia, as is special counsel Robert Mueller.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The power of soccer is 'acceptance and respect' says blind fan whose friend helps him see games

View More Video