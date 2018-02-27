German town votes to keep church bell dedicated to Hitler

FILE - In this May 19, 2017 file photo a bell a church bell with the inscription "Everything for the fatherland Adolf Hitler" and a swastika is pictured in the town church in Herxheim am Berg, western Germany. The small town in southwestern Germany has decided to keep the church bell dedicated to Adolf Hitler ringing, but as a memorial to spark dialogue about violence and injustice, the dpa news agency reported Tuesday Feb.27, 2018. dpa via AP, file Uwe Anspach