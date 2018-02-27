Austrian broadcaster sues nationalist for 'fake news' claim

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017 file photo, Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, speaks at a news conference in Vienna, Austria. Austria's public broadcaster is suing the country's vice chancellor for claiming it spreads fake news. Broadcaster ORF said Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 nationalist politician Heinz-Christian Strache shared a post on Facebook earlier this month that defamed and discredited the work of 800 journalists. Ronald Zak,file AP Photo