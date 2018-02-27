Shifting alliances as Pakistan manages relationship with US

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, left, welcomes Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. As Pakistan navigates its troubled relationship with the United States and scrambles to avoid being blacklisted for doing too little, too late to stop terrorist funding, regional alliances are shifting and analysts ponder whether a cozier relationship with countries, like Russia, will complicate efforts to plot a path to peace in Afghanistan and civility between uneasy neighbors. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo