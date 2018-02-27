El Salvador's military not opening archives for missing kids

In this Feb. 16, 2018 photo, Pro-busqueda Executive Director, Eduardo Garcia, holds portraits of Salvadoran women who lost their siblings during the Civil war in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador. The photo on the right shows Emma Orellana with a sign that has the name of her sister Milagro, who disappeared in 1984 when she was 4-years-old. Her bones where found and reburied in 2017. The photo on the left shows Suyapa Serrano holding a sign with the names of her sisters Erlinda and Ernestina who disappeared in 1982 and are still missing. Salvador Melendez AP Photo