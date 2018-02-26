Turkey formally requests Syrian Kurdish leader's extradition

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016 file photo, then co-chair of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD) Salih Muslim addresses journalists at the European Parliament in Brussels. Turkey's official news agency, Anadolu, and a Syrian Kurdish official said Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, that Czech authorities have detained Muslim under an Interpol red notice based on Ankara's request for his arrest. Muslim was put on Turkey's most-wanted list earlier in February with a reward for $1 million.