Indonesia brings convicted militants and victims together

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2002, file photo, an Australian police officer stands near the ruins of the Sari Club, background, which was flattened by a bomb attack in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. The Indonesian government is bringing together dozens of convicted Islamic militants and survivors of attacks in what it hopes will be an important step in combating radicalism and fostering reconciliation. The three days of meetings began Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Achmad Ibrahim, File AP Photo