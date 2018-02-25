Pope calls violence in Syria 'inhuman,' backs UN cease-fire

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar al-Ja'afari, far right, addresses the United Nations Security Council Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at U.N. headquarters after the council voted on a resolution demanding a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire across Syria. The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved the resolution, demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria "without delay" to deliver humanitarian aid to millions and evacuate the critically ill and wounded. Craig Ruttle AP Photo