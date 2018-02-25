FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Finance State Secretary Jens Spahn during a meeting of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin. Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing to name her ministerial team for a new German government on Sunday evening, Feb. 25, 2018, amid reports that she plans to promote 37-year-old Jens Spahn, a leading advocate of a more conservative approach.
Nation & World

Germany's Merkel to name her team for new Cabinet

The Associated Press

February 25, 2018 05:07 AM

BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing to name her ministerial team for a new German government, amid reports that she plans to promote an ambitious conservative critic.

Merkel has signaled she will put fresh faces in her Cabinet after a coalition deal with the center-left Social Democrats, who won the powerful finance ministry, drew criticism.

She pledged to name her Christian Democratic Union's proposed ministers Sunday, a day before a party congress considers the coalition accord.

The deal must still be approved in a ballot of the Social Democrats' members to take effect.

Much attention has focused on whether Merkel gives a Cabinet job to 37-year-old Jens Spahn, a leading advocate of a more conservative approach. The Bild am Sonntag newspaper and the news agency dpa reported she will name him health minister.

