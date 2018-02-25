China paves way for Xi Jinping to extend rule beyond 2 terms

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping waves while addressing the media as he introduced new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. China's official news agency said Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, the ruling Communist Party proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president. The move, if approved, appears to lay the groundwork for party leader Xi to rule as president beyond 2023. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo