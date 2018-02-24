Damascus suburb strikes kill scores, UN votes for cease-fire

This photo released on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 by the Syrian anti-government activist group Ghouta Media Center, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows smoke rising after Syrian government airstrikes hit Ghouta, suburb of Damascus, Syria. Syrian government warplanes supported by Russia continued their relentless bombardment of the rebel-controlled eastern suburbs of Damascus for a sixth day Friday, killing five people, opposition activists and a war monitor reported. The death toll from the past week climbed to more than 400. Ghouta Media Center via AP)