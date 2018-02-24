As deadly shells fall, fear spreads anew in Syrian capital

This photo released on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a Syrian paramedic treating children who were injured by the shelling of the Syrian opposition fighters, in Damascus, Syria. As the Syrian government steps up its attacks on the opposition-held suburbs of Damascus, rebels in outlying towns are retaliating by sending volleys of mortar shells into the capital, killing more than 25 civilians in the past two weeks and spreading fear among its four residents. SANA via AP)