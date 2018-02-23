From left, Heather Myers, Sharon Cobaugh and Jessica Kesecker demonstrate in animal costumes at the West Virginia State Capitol on the second day of the teacher walkout in Charleston, W.V., on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. All three are teachers from Eagle School Intermediate in Berkley County.
Nation & World

West Virginia teachers to continue strike over pay, benefits

By JOHN RABY Associated Press

February 23, 2018 04:06 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A teacher strike over pay and health benefits in West Virginia will continue into next week.

Union leaders announced at a news conference Friday at the state Capitol in Charleston that teachers in all 55 counties will remain off the job Monday because of what they perceive as inaction by lawmakers and the governor.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee says county school superintendents are being asked to keep schools closed for a third day because teachers will be at the Capitol lobbying the Legislature.

A state Department of Education spokeswoman declined comment. State Schools Superintendent Steve Paine has said the work stoppage is illegal and disruptive to student learning.

Missed class time is automatically added to the end of the school year.

