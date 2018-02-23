The Latest: UN delays vote on 30-day Syria cease-fire

This photo released on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows a member of the Syrian Civil Defense group carrying a girl who was wounded during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. Syrian government warplanes supported by Russia continued their relentless bombardment of the rebel-controlled eastern suburbs of Damascus for a sixth day Friday, killing five people, opposition activists and a war monitor reported. The death toll from the past week climbed to more than 400. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)