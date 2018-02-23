New party aide close to Germany's Merkel, but no clone

FILE - In this March 27, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, applauds after she handed over a bunch of flowers to the party's top candidate for Saarland, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, 2nd left, at the beginning of a party meeting at the headquarter of the German Christian Democratic Party

CDU) in Berlin, Germany, one day after the elections in the German state of Saarland. A congress of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union is expected to elect Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 as the party’s general secretary