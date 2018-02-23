A police officer stands guard near the gate of the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, in Tokyo Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Police have arrested two Japanese men believed to be ultra right-wing activists for firing at North Korea’s de facto embassy in Tokyo.
Nation & World

Japanese men nabbed in shooting at de facto N. Korea embassy

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 03:01 AM

TOKYO

Police said they arrested two Japanese men believed to be right-wing activists for shooting early Friday at North Korea's de facto embassy in Tokyo.

The men fired several shots at the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, a pro-North Korean group representing ethnic Koreans in Japan, Tokyo metropolitan police said.

The men, aged 46 and 56, drove by in a vehicle and one of them fired several shots, police said. The gate was damaged but nobody was injured.

The motive was not known. Japanese media reports said the two men have staged protests criticizing the pro-North Korean group, also known as Chongryon.

Patrolling police rushed to the closely monitored building and arrested the two on the spot, confiscating a gun, police said. The two men face allegations of damaging a building and could also face allegations of violating gun control laws.

Tokyo has no diplomatic ties with North Korea. Tens of thousands of pro-North ethnic Koreans live in Japan and still have relatives in North Korea.

