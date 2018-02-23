Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, the city circuit attorney's office said Thursday. Greitens' attorney issued a scathing statement challenging the indictment. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department